Fatal head-on collision in Curry County results in two deaths

Curry County Sheriff's Office

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Tuesday at 3:43 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were
dispatched to a head-on motor-vehicle crash on US 60/84 at milepost 365.

A 2006 Mazda sedan, driven by Wayne Woods, 36 from Melrose, NM was traveling west on US 60/84. in the area of milepost 365 when Woods’ vehicle collided with an eastbound 2016 Nissan sedan driven by Danny Soto-Partida, 47 from San Andreas, CA. The Nissan was also occupied by Dawn Corrina Card, 44, also from San Andreas, CA.

As a result of their injuries, both Soto-Partida and Card died at the scene.

Woods was transported by ambulance to Plains Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

