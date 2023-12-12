AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With severe cold weather, Faith City Mission expanded its daytime services to provide a warm safe space for homeless individuals.

Faith City Mission works with the Salvation Army and the Tyler Resource Center.

“We have day rooms services during our inclement weather, which runs Monday through Saturday,” said Faith City Mission Director of Outreach Raymond Gonzalez. “Then on Sunday, they go to Tyler Resource Center, so they’ll come here, they’ll stay with us, we’ll provide services for them. Then on Sundays, they will take the same responsibility of taking care of them during the inclement weather then on Sunday night reopen again for them to stay with us at the shelter.”

Faith City Mission’s overnight shelter is currently for men only and allows pets.

“We have a kennel where we provide them a warm space with shelter,” said Gonzalez. “We provide them a pillow, give them a blanket and we feed them. We take care of them while our guests are safe here. It’s a very important part of our service.”

Gonzalez shared it’s important to get individuals off the streets during inclement weather to protect them.

“Our responsibility is to give them a place of safe place to stay,” said Gonzalez. “We do that by opening our doors. Our doors are open, our guests know that we’re open, and we provide that service to have a warm place during that a warm place with during the time that are with us.”

Faith City Mission Executive Director Jena Taylor shared that in addition to their daytime services, meals and overnight shelter they also do a clothing outreach.

“Anyone can go into the clothing room where there are really nice, donated clothes, coats, things to keep everybody warm, women, children, men, everyone,” said Taylor. “So, that’s a real important part. The other part that I think is important is the coat outreach. We do one at Thanksgiving during our Thanksgiving dinner, and then we’ll do it again at Christmas. So that involves many other pieces of warm wear for them to keep and wear and stay warm out on the street.”

Faith City Mission is always in need of monetary and clothing donations, as well as volunteers.

“We love it when people come and volunteer here, because if they come and volunteer, then they’re it’s up close and personal,” said Taylor. “They can understand the homeless a little more than it being kind of an idea if that makes sense. It’s a real human being with real needs.”