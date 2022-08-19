FLORIDA/MARYLAND (KAMR/KCIT) — Check out the waterspouts that have been occurring so far this month!

The first clips are from Destin, Fla where a large waterspout formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the Florida Panhandle on Aug. 16. According to a resident at Silver Shells Beach, the waterspout traveled eastward for about 20 minutes without making landfall or causing any damage.

The next clips happened near Smith Island, Md on Aug. 5. A waterspout moved onshore that evening and became a tornado, causing damage to various houses and boats on the island. Maryland Gov Larry Hogan said that damage-assessment teams were on site and that the state would provide “full resources … to assist with the response.” The waterspout-turned-tornado was later given an EF1 rating by the National Weather Service.