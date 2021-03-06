Endangered horse cloned in Amarillo, heading home to San Diego zoo tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A cloned, endangered horse who grew up here on the High Plains, is heading home to the San Diego Zoo tonight.

Kurt is a seven-month-old Przewalski horse. According to Timber Creek Canyon officials, he was cloned at Timber Creek Canyon, and the San Diego Zoo froze his father’s genetic material, which made Kurt possible, some 40 years later.

Kurt will now be tasked with helping to save his species.

“And the plan is to have some mares out for them to breed him”, said Dr. Gregg Veneklasen, owner of Timber Creek Veterinary Hospital. “I guess they have unique genetics and the goal is for him to take these genes that are forty years old and maybe help this genetic bottleneck that we have.”

Kurt is being driven to San Diego overnight and he is expected to arrive at the zoo by tomorrow morning.