El Paso County Sheriff’s office: Amarillo last known location of wanted sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting wanted sex offender Marcus Lee Torres last known location was in Amarillo.

Officials say Torres was released from Baten ISF in Pampa, Texas on January 30, 2020, and was traveling to El Paso, Texas.

Torres allegedly cut off his ankle monitor in Amarillo and his last known location was at 4725 Sanborn.

A parole violation warrant was issued as Torres failed to report to TDCJ and he never arrived at the Halfway House.

He is currently on parole for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault out of the State of Texas, the victim(s) being a 7 and 9-year-old male.

If you have information on the location of Marcus Lee Torres, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

