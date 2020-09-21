During ‘Week of Giving’, Atmos Energy employees pledge $875,000 to United Way, No Kid Hungry, and The Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Atmos Energy’s annual company Week of Giving, employees across the enterprise pledged more than $875,000 in donations that will benefit United Way, No Kid Hungry, and The Salvation Army in the eight states served by the company.

Atmos Energy also claims the company will match all employee donations and contribute an additional $875,000 – doubling the donation for a total of more than $1.7 million.

” ‘Week of Giving’ is an annual tradition that has raised millions of dollars over the years for vital organizations that fuel safe and thriving communities, all thanks to the generosity of our remarkable employees.,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Our theme this year is ‘More Essential Than Ever,’ which speaks to our roles as essential workers in the communities we serve as well as the invaluable assistance offered by our partners at the United Way, No Kid Hungry, and The Salvation Army. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of our employees who stepped up to make this our most successful Week of Giving yet.”

According to Atmos Energy, those three partners align perfectly with the company’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative, which emphasizes three primary areas of need: students, community heroes, and neighbors in need.

Also according to the company, employees typically dedicate more than 35,000 hours each year towards community service in their home towns. While the global pandemic significantly limited in-person volunteering opportunities, employees were still able to give back virtually.

“This incredible pledge of support to such big-hearted community service partners is a testament to the charitable spirit that is woven into the fabric of our culture,” said David Park, Atmos Energy senior vice president of utility operations and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas board member. “Alongside our recent announcement to commit $2 million to enrich childhood literacy, these Week of Giving donations will go a long way towards fueling the safe and thriving communities we serve with pride.”

