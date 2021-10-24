Dumas police officer dies from COVID-19 complications after battling cancer

Top Stories

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials in Dumas announced police officer Iram Avila, 29, has died from COVID-19 complications after battling cancer.

Officer Avila learned he had cancer in January 2021, and the community soon stepped up to offer support and raise funds for him.

On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 24, Dumas officials informed officer Avila “lost his fight with COVID after battling cancer.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Moore County Journal reported law enforcement officers escorted his body back to Dumas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss