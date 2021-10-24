Dumas police officer dies from COVID-19 complications after battling cancer

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials in Dumas announced police officer Iram Avila, 29, has died from COVID-19 complications after battling cancer.

Officer Avila learned he had cancer in January 2021, and the community soon stepped up to offer support and raise funds for him.

On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 24, Dumas officials informed officer Avila “lost his fight with COVID after battling cancer.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Moore County Journal reported law enforcement officers escorted his body back to Dumas.