DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dumas Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officials say on Tuesday, the suspect went into a local gas station, displayed a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

If you or anyone you know have any information about the identity of the suspect in this crime, please contact the Dumas Police Department at 806-935-3998. Or email dpd@dumastx.gov.

