DSHS to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide a media briefing on COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss