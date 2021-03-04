DSHS to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation, "Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers, which is why the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is urging teens to make one simple click to save their lives and the lives of others."

This month, TxDOT announced the “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign, aiming to remind teens to buckle up in every seat and for every ride – no matter where they are sitting, or how far they are going. Safety messages will go out through TV, radio, digital advertising and social media.