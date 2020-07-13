DPS: THC vape cartridges seized during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized 544 pounds of THC vape cartridges Sunday during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

A DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered ten large boxes containing THC vape cartridges in the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The driver was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Shafter, California to Orlando, Florida.