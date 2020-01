STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 50-year-old Jose Lopez-Porras has died in a wreck Wednesday on US 287.

Officials say Lopez-Porras was driving a F-250 and failed to yield to an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler hit the F-250 on the driver’s side door.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and a passenger in the F-250 were injured and taken to a Dumas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.