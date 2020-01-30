DPS seizes $200,000 during I-40 traffic stop Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized $200,000 in cash Monday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 2:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple foil-wrapped packages of cash inside after-market compartments in the vehicle.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver was arrested and charged with money laundering. He was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The cash was allegedly being transported from Kansas City, Missouri to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

