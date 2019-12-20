DPS reports two traffic stops lead to drug seizures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting two traffic stops lead to over 200 pounds of marijuana seized on I-40 last week.

On December 18 in Carson County, DPS stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in truck bed.

The 101 pounds of marijuana were allegedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Brandon, Florida.

In Oldham County, DPS seized 100 pounds of marijuana on December 14.

A DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Jeep traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. An Oldham County Sheriff’s Office Canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the vehicle.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Las Vegas, Nevada to an unknown destination.

