DPS reporting fatal overnight wreck in Hutchinson County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting that 57-year-old Kirk Coker died Sunday night after a wreck involving a medical episode suspected as being the cause of the crash.

The DPS release shows that Coker was driving east on SH 136 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway into the south ditch where it traveled through a barbed wire fence and into a field.

The vehicle continued to travel through the field until it crashed into a tree.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

The crash remains under investigation.

