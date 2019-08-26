DPS: Five pounds of Cocaine seized during Carson County traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS seized nearly five pounds of cocaine Saturday, after an I-40 traffic stop in Carson County.

At 7:40 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered two vacuum-sealed blocks of cocaine located underneath the back seat.

The California driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The driver was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles, California to Columbus, Ohio.