DPS: 18-year-old may have fallen asleep causing fatal one-vehicle wreck Saturday night

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting Ivan Villanueva-Garcia, 18, of Sunray, died Saturday night after a wreck on FM 722.

Officials say Villanueva-Garcia was traveling north east on FM 722 when the vehicle veered off the roadway, traveled into the barrow ditch and rolled over.

Villanueva-Garcia was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

It is believed the driver may have fallen asleep.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss