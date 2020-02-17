DPS: 14-year-old dies in ATV wreck in Castro County Sunday

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting a 14-year-old from Nazareth has died from injuries he sustained in an ATV Wreck Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the driver was traveling north on CR 527 at an unsafe speed for the rough dirt road conditions which caused the driver to lose control.
The ATV traveled into a deep ditch and ejected the driver.
The driver was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- World-renowned horse veterinarian joins TTU School of Veterinary Medicine as associate dean
- Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp, packed house
- Law enforcement retrieving vehicle from Martin Road Lake
- Study: Global food waste 2X as high as estimated
- Caught on Cam: Huge flames from gas line fire in Corpus Christi