DPS: 14-year-old dies in ATV wreck in Castro County Sunday

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting a 14-year-old from Nazareth has died from injuries he sustained in an ATV Wreck Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the driver was traveling north on CR 527 at an unsafe speed for the rough dirt road conditions which caused the driver to lose control.

The ATV traveled into a deep ditch and ejected the driver.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com: