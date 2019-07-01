Downside of Low Unemployment

Unemployment rates nationwide are on their way down.

In fact, our country has not seen rates this low since 1969.

While that may sound like a good thing for our economy, there are some negatives.

Overall, this means businesses are going to have to start getting creative and competitive when it comes to hiring.

Whether you’re a new company coming in, trying to find two to 300 employees that can get you started on day one, or you’re a company who’s been here a long time maybe looking to grow, it’s getting harder to bring in and retain employees.

Companies are having to think about approaching recruitment a little differently.

This could mean offering different benefits or quality of life incentives.

It could also mean looking outside of the community if they’ve only been looking locally in the past.

One solution is to offer more money but that isn’t necessarily a good thing in the long term.

We sat down with Reagan Hales with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation to explain.

AEDC Vice President of Business Development Reagan Hales says, “As companies do have to become more competitive to raise wages, raise salaries, you start to wonder if that will have an effect on inflation. If that forces the Federal Reserve to make changes or cuts or allow the inflation rates to increase, that effects what you pay for your car if you go to try to get a new car, or your home, your student loan rates.”

One thing companies can do, Hales says, is to start thinking about recruiting talent at younger ages.

Instead of waiting until college students walk across the stage at graduation; maybe think about approaching them freshman year with internship opportunities.

Hales says companies could go even further and reach out to high schoolers.

In fact, the AEDC is working to highlight companies here even as early as middle school.

Hales also says while it’s important for the new talent to fall in love with the companies they’re working for, it’s equally as important to fall in love with Amarillo, so they want to stay here.