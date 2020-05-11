Death penalty sought in new Billy Ivy murder case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The death penalty will be sought against Billy Ivy after two new murder charges were brought against him earlier this month.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Ivy has been arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Remuneration in the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

He was also arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony for the murder of Nicole Moore.

Moore went missing in December of 2016 and has yet to be found. Amarillo Police is still offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps them find her.

Ivy was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for both charges May 4.

Ivy is also facing six charges of Attempted Capital Murder for Remuneration and charges of arson between Potter and Randall County.

FBI testimony implicated Ivy as possibly being the father of Telford’s unborn child.

