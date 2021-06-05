Dalhart police officer involved in Friday morning crash on FM 1061 identified, recovering in area hospital

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dalhart Police officer who was involved in a crash on FM 1061 yesterday morning has been identified. The Dalhart Police Department said Officer Alec “MarJack” Martinez and his wife sustained life threatening injuries in the crash near the Potter County Line, but have since undergone surgery to repair multiple injuries.

According to DPD, Officer Martinez had surgery Friday night to repair a compound break to his right femur. He also sustained a fractured C6 vertebrae that will require more testing. DPD added that his wife underwent surgery in a Lubbock hospital to repair a orbital socket fracture and multiple facial injuries and a fracture on her right femur. Their daughter received a cast to repair a right ankle fracture she sustained in the crash, and is currently with family members.

The crash happened on FM 1061 when, according to DPS, a passenger vehicle was traveling south on FM 1061 following a pickup truck. The pickup truck slowed down to turn into a private drive, and was hit after the passenger vehicle failed to control speed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Officer Martinez and his family with medical expenses.