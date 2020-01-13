Dalhart Police: Body found at gas station

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart Police are reporting a body was found in a Uhaul sitting at a gas pump on January 4.

Officials say the driver possibly passed away from an accidental overdose while sitting in the Uhaul at the gas station.

Officials believe the body sat in the vehicle for up to 9 hours before the body was discovered.

Dalhart Police report no foul play is expected and say the person is from the College Station area.

