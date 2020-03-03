Dalhart High School wins “Prostart Grow Grant” from The Rachael Ray Foundation and Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Organization

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Prostart has given a grant to Dalhart ISD to help educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservice careers.

Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Stephanie Ellis applied for the grant to purchase exams, textbooks, kitchen equipment and uniforms, go on more field trips with her students and improve her professional development.

“I feel underqualified to teach my students,” said Ellis in her essay. “I want to learn. I want to be able to answer all my students’ questions with confidence. I want to give my students all I can give them. Receiving this grant will allow me the opportunity to learn and grow for my students and for my school.”

“I am thrilled to see the incredible passion these schools, students and teachers have for ProStart,” said Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist. “They’re already doing amazing work every day and I’m excited to support their dreams to be future chefs, restaurant managers or entrepreneurs. I can’t wait to see what these students and their teachers ‘cook up’ next.”

Winning schools awarded a ProStart Grow Grant were required to demonstrate how the program is positively impacting their students and the community.

