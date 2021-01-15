COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic announces schedule update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced it has received an additional COVID-19 vaccine allotment from the state of Texas.

As a result, the COA Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center (Entrance 3) has an updated schedule.

The City asks you to please note the updated hours for Tuesday (Jan. 19). The hours have been changed to serve citizens unable to attend the walk-in clinic during daytime hours.

Saturday (Jan. 16): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday (Jan. 18): CLOSED – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Tuesday (Jan. 19): 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday (Jan. 20) through Friday (Jan. 22): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Amarillo is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals meeting criteria defined under the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative. This includes individuals 65 years of age and older and people 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness.

More Vaccine allocation eligibility information can be found here.

The vaccine is free of charge, and appointments are not available. Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation – for more information, call 806-378-3095.

More information about the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan can be found here.