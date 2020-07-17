Court Documents: Former Amarillo ISD teacher arrested for sexual assault of a student

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo ISD student allegedly confided in two teachers earlier this year about a sexual assault and the resulting investigation led to an arrest of David Keith Villyard, a former Amarillo ISD teacher.

In court documents, Villyard is accused of six counts of indecency with child sexual contact and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Court Documents report the victim confided in two Palo Duro High School teachers in March that Villyard assaulted her during the 2015-2016 school year at Travis Middle School.

Both teachers provided affidavits about the students comments.

The following day, the victim was interviewed by Officer Roper of the Amarillo Police Department and wrote an affidavit detailing what happened.

Amarillo ISD released a statement, saying:

This person has not worked for Amarillo ISD since his resignation in 2017. We were deeply concerned when we first learned of the allegations and immediately contacted authorities. We have cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation and will continue to do so as needed. Amarillo ISD

