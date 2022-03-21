DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After fleeing their home in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jim and Maryna Noyes came to the U.S. to stay in Dalhart as the Russian invasion continues. There, they are working to raise funds to send back to Ukraine.

Jim and Maryna met in Texline when she came from Ukraine to the U.S. to study. That is when she met Jim, who was a widow at the time. He is a former teacher and principal who lived in Dalhart and the surrounding area.

“I agreed to marry him but I said, ‘Jim, there’s one thing. I’m not leaving Ukraine. I felt I always felt like I have a mission in Ukraine,'” said Maryna. “And Jim agreed to move there. So we’ve been living together there for 21 years now.”

In 2002, they helped to establish a church congregation in Kyiv called Vinogradov Church.

“We were collecting and saving money for our congregation to build a church and only two years ago, we were able to build a church. We were so happy, we were so happy to have this place of our own because before that we had to rent all this time,” said Marina on Monday. “And yesterday, there was a bombing in the mall center, about 500 meters or half a mile from our church building.”

Jim and Maryna said they stayed at their apartment in Kyiv when the war started, eventually putting two beds in the hall between two solid walls.

“The bomb shelter was too far from our house so we decided we would stay in the house,” she said. “But the bombing was every night and we couldn’t stand that we did not feel safe even in between the two solid walls. So on March the fifth, we left Kyiv.”

They traveled through Ukraine, staying in Vinnytsia, the next night in Lutsk, and then two nights in Poland. On March 9, four days later, they flew out of Warsaw to get to the U.S.

“We took one change of clothes and prayed and found people that would help us get where we needed to go,” said Jim. “A couple of people we knew, rest of them we never knew, never saw before. But they volunteered to help us to get where we needed to go.”

Jim and Maryna said their son Andrey, their daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters were able to leave Ukraine and are safe.

“They’re fine. They’re with friends and they would love to come to the United States but they have a problem with passports for their girls, for their children,” said Maryna. “We hope they will be able to solve that problem and then they will be able to come here.”

Maryna said although Ukrainian men of a certain age range are not allowed to leave the country, Andrey was allowed to leave because of one exception.

“Our younger [grand] daughter, she is only 16 months old. She’s just happy to be with mommy and daddy,” said Maryna. “We were fortunate that my son was able to cross the border because our older granddaughter is a tremendous blessing. She’s a disabled child and because of that, that she’s disabled, her father was able to go…”

When they finally decided to leave Ukraine, Jim said there were a few factors.

“My adopted son, her son Andrey Noyes and his wife, Marina, said, ‘We’ve got to get the daughters, our grandchildren out of here.’ I said, ‘We will go, we will go with you.'”

Jim also said a little girl they had worked with died in the bombing in Mariupol’.

Maryna said she and Jim usually visit the U.S. twice a year for a month or so to see friends and family.

“I have never ever felt homesick when I would be here because I knew I would be able to come back in a month. This time, as never before, I feel homesick,” she said.

They speak with church members daily and said those who are away from Ukraine want desperately to return.

“May this be as soon as possible over so that we all could come back. We all want to come back,” she added. “We love [the] United States. We like it here but our home is there, and we hope that home stays.”

She continued, “We still do not know if our apartment building will stand there when we come back. It’s hard to live. We just live day by day.”

Until they can return to Kyiv, the Noyes family is raising funds to send them back to Ukraine.

“We feel like the Lord has a mission for us here and that’s simply to get, raise funds for the people that are in distress back there,” said Jim. “Because we have family and friends here. We’ll get by. But we need to, and the response so far has been tremendous.”

Jim said on Monday they had already raised more than $10,000 for people in Ukraine.

“More coming in every day,” he said. “And they’re holding it until we can get a route established to get it to the banks in Ukraine.”

Maryna said they are planning how to restore their country after the war.

“We now already thinking, what it will be like and the ministry that our church might be able to develop after the war activity is over,” said Maryna. “There is no doubt in our mind, God is for us.”

While Maryna said she was surprised by the invasion, she is confident the Ukrainian people will win the war.

“Our escape was a tremendous proof of God’s protection and I think one of the ways we see God’s hand there is the hearts of people,” said Maryna. “Our people are very courageous. Our people, the main value of our people is freedom. They’re ready to die, to have freedom for their children. There is no doubt in their minds.”

She offered perspective, saying while many people in the U.S. worry about their daily lives and gas prices, Ukrainians are dodging bombs and missiles.

“I think Americans should be thankful for where they are and just be thankful for your wonderful country, your freedom, and even if the prices go up, it’s not the end of the world trust me,” she added.

Jim said they do not know how long they will be in Dalhart but they are determined to help while they are away.

“When we’re displaced, we don’t have jobs, we don’t have income, but we still need to sleep, something to eat,” he said. “We just have lots of needs and that’s not going to stop from next 2, 3, 4 or five years. So, the funds that are sent to help us, it will be used for the people who have lost homes and almost everything.”

Jim has also dealt with many health challenges.

“In the last few years, I’ve had heart surgery, I’ve had colon cancer surgery,” said Jim, noting they are trying to get him a checkup appointment at MD Anderson. “These things go along, just part of life, in spite of whatever else is going on. And that’s true with everybody, not just me.”

Maryna also reflected on the Russian-state media campaigns that led to the invasion and are continuing.

“There are lots of good people in Russia, but they are absolutely misinformed and many of them are brainwashed. I have a sister-in-law in Moscow and a nephew in Moscow. It’s impossible to talk to them and have them understand what’s going on. They believe their propaganda,” she said.

She continued, saying, “That’s not the only case. My daughter-in-law, finally she said, ‘I lost my uncle because I tell my uncle who lives in Russia about what’s happening here. And he says, ‘No, that’s not true.” They believe their TV more than they believe their relatives in Ukraine.”

But Jim and Maryna believe Ukrainians will defend their republic.

“They’ve had three decades of freedom and they grew to like it, especially the younger generation,” said Jim. “They know about the USSR, and they don’t want to go back. They’re ready to stand and never go back, and they’re determined. They’re very determined to stay.”