BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County Commissioners Court Commissioner passed a resolution this morning to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.

Chris Prock drafted the resolution and presented it to the Court where it was unanimously accepted.

According to Judge Cindy Irwin, “Hutchinson County is the first County in the Texas Panhandle to adopt the resolution but many other Panhandle Counties are considering the resolution.”

Full resolution:

More from MyHighPlains.com: