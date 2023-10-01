AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another week of the 12-week Potter County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is in the books. For the fourth week of the academy Potter County Attorney’s Office came to discuss everything that the office handles.

“You’re going to hear from the county attorney’s office, which Melinda Powell is going to be speaking for them. And she’s going to talk about what the county attorney’s office does,” said PCSO Sgt. Krishauna McKinney.

McKinney said that the County Attorney’s Office and District Attorney’s Office differ because there are certain charges that each office can take.

“So, the county attorney’s office handles more of your misdemeanor cases, and the district to her attorney handles the felony charges,” said McKinney.

According to Powell, the County Attorney’s Office can see a range of misdemeanor charges that include assault cases, DWI, and theft.

“I think some people don’t understand exactly what they can prosecute and what they can and can’t prosecute. So just, you know, to hear what they do, because I think that there, a lot of people don’t really realize how much they honestly do,” said McKinney.

Mckinney explained the steps in law enforcement that occur before a case is brought to either the District or County Attorney’s Office.

“So, at first you’ll have your patrol officers that are going to go out and they’re going to take the report. And then you have our CID, which is the criminal investigation division. They all they investigate, you know, around the report,” said McKinney. “And they decided to if they can take the charge and go forth to the County Attorney’s or the District Attorney’s Office to see if that that they can charge them with that crime.”