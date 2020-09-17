Continuing to search for answers: Four years after Nicole Moore’s disappearance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly four years later, Amarillo Police Department are still searching for answers about the disappearance of a woman Billy Ivy, Jr. was accused of killing.

They’re asking for information that leads to the whereabouts of Nicole Moore.



Nicole “Nikki” Moore was first reported missing in December of 2016.

“She’s a real sweet person. If anybody knows where she’s at or seen her, please. Let us know,” said Andrea Moore, Nicole’s mother.

In early 2017, Lieutenant Erick Bohannon with Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes said there are circumstances that have led them to believe she was taken.

Nearly two months after Moore was reported missing, Moore’s car was found in the Toys-R-Us parking lot, near I-40 and Soncy Road.

“For that to happen to my sister. It hurts me so much. I just want my sister back,” said Serina Moore, Nicole Moore’s sister.

APD is still offering a $10 thousand reward for anyone with a lead to locating Nicole Moore.

We also remember Charlesetta Telford. The 38-year-old woman was pregnant when she was shot outside of the Plum Creek Apartments in June of 2016.

“I saw her three days before she was murdered. It was the first time I had seen her since she had her little baby bump and I was like oh my gosh! We’re going to have a baby. You know? And I was just so happy for her and she just had this most beautiful glow about her,” said Felisha Telford, Charlesetta Telford’s sister.

In May of this year, Ivy was arrested for capital murder for hire in the shooting death of Telford and her unborn child.

The FBI believes Ivy was the unborn child’s father.

“My sister introduced me a long time ago. And um… I’m disgusted to say that I knew him and thought he was a respectable, civil human being,” said Felisha Telford, Charlesetta Telford’s sister.



Thursday morning at 11, there will be a press conference at the Amarillo Police Department on the fourth floor.

Chief Martin Birkenfeld and the APD Homicide Unit will be discussing the Nicole Moore case and the connection to the recently deceased Billy Ivy, Jr.

More from MyHighPlains.com: