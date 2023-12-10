AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Christmas is approaching quickly and many are still searching for that perfect gift for everyone on their list. Gals in the Garden hosted their first Gifts for Gals event today at The Derrick Event Center to help with last-minute gifts while also supporting local businesses.

“This is our first Christmas-themed event. Usually, it’s a Mother’s Day event, but we’re trying out Christmas and pretty much. We have 39 vendors, they’re all women-owned businesses. And they have a huge variety of items from skincare to, to stained glass to massages,” said founder of Gals in the Garden Mckay Moran.

One of the vendors at the event was KB Collective which began as a hobby during Covid.

“I am an artist who makes hand-sculpted flowers out of Italian porcelain and then I just pretty much attach it to trinket boxes in paintings than anything else I love,” said the Owner of KB Collective Kalee Bodey.

This is not only a business for Bodey but also a way for her to connect with her dad.

“One of my favorite parts is my father has Alzheimer’s and I’m his full-time caregiver and so seeing the way he is stimulated by artwork as well as getting to share that passion together. He goes make little golf balls and footballs while I make my flowers but still just to see him excited and stimulated is truly honor,” said Bodey.

Although many were using this event to grab some holiday gifts, Serene Escape was there to offer some self-care.

“Self-care is so important. Especially right now because of the Christmas hustle and bustle. We stress ourselves out so much with Christmas that it’s so nice to be able to do something and just treat yourself and trying to aid with that stress,” said Lilli Vigil with Serene Escape.

You can find more information on the Serene Escape website.

For more information on KB Collective, visit their website.