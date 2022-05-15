AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Coffee Blood Memorial Center announced the CAPTRUST Blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 17.

According to the CMBC, guests who donate blood could win a $2,500 scholarship for themselves or someone else there will be two scholarships available. CMBC said all donors will get the newest “Adventure Starts Here” t-shirt, along with a coupon for a free tea from Water Still and a jump pass to AMP’d.

For more information on the blood drive and how to schedule your donation, visit here.