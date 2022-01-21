Code Blue Warming Station, Guyon Saunders Resource Center in need of supplies and donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As winter weather continues on the High Plains, organizations providing shelter for unhoused people in Amarillo need help with donations.

Amarillo Housing First has activated its Code Blue Warming Shelter for Friday, January 21. The shelter provides overnight shelter for unhoused people, along with their pets during extreme winter weather.

“A lot of our folks who have animals, that is their only family member, and it becomes you know, their dog will be a reason why they won’t come indoors if they have to be separated from them,” said Amarillo Housing First Vice President and Executive Director, Virginia Williams Trice. “So, we welcome animals to come in. We don’t want people to freeze to death just because they have a furry family member.”

The warming station opens around 7 p.m. on nights when it is cold enough to be activated.

Williams Trice said they have had up to 80 people check in the past few nights, and they are running low on supplies.

“We want to make sure everyone leaves here with proper gear so that they can be protected during the day, or on the nights that we’re not open because we only open during extreme winter weather, but it’s still cold on the nights that we’re not open,” she continued. “So, we have a variety of coats to offer for layering purposes and we just we can’t keep enough available basically.”

If anyone is seen out in the cold when the warming station is activated, they can call or text (806) 414-2243 and a team of volunteers will check on that person and take them and their pets to the shelter.

Both the warming station and the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, which is open during the day, need coats, snacks, and other goods.

“We could always use clothing, shoes that are warm, boots, those kinds of things, but coats and any sweatshirts anything warm. That’s the primary need,” said Cari Good, the interim executive director of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

Good said their day room sees about 150 people each day at this point, helping them get out of the elements.

“This a welcome place. We have more resources than that we help with many other things. But those are the most critical things right now in this cold weather,” she continued.

Both organizations also said they could use monetary donations to help with those resources.

Code Blue Warming Station needed supplies: