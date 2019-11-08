CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, around 6:41 p.m., Clovis Police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of North Lea Street.
When officers arrived they found the victim, 36-year-old Jahmall Burge, in the kitchen of the residence.
The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating this incident as a homicide. Law Enforcement is attempting to locate 26-year-old Johnny Ray Vigil for questioning in reference to this incident.
Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575769-1921 and ask for a Detective.
Clovis Police looking for person of interest in Thursday homicide
