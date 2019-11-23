Clovis Police looking for Friday night murder suspect

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police need your help finding a Friday night homicide suspect.

Clovis Police responded to shots fired call on the 1300 block of West 8th street.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old William Romero with no signs of life.

During the investigation, Clovis Police Special Operations Unit and Major Crimes Unit identified 34-year-old Seven Hogues as the suspect in the homicide.

Clovis Police is asking for anyone with information relevant to this homicide or the whereabouts of Steven Hogues, to contact the department at 575-769-1921 or call crime stoppers at 575-763-7000.

