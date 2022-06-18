CLOVIS, N.M. (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Fabian Vasquez,32, on Saturday.

According to a release from CPD, officers were dispatched at around 11:20 a.m. on June 18 to 1913 Cameo Street for a domestic disturbance. Police said they learned that Vasquez had been in an altercation with his girlfriend when they arrived at the home.

Officers said Vasquez left the scene after a neighbor intervened.

The CPD states that Vasquez as a result has been charged with interference with telecommunication, aggravated battery on a household member, aggravated assault on a household member, and false imprisonment.

The CPD requests that any person having information related to this incident contact the department at 575-769-1921. CPD would also like to remind you, that information can be provided anonymously by using the department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by, visiting here.

CPD adds that anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.