Clovis Police Department investigating early morning shooting, one man dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

CPD said at about 8:52 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of 700 block of East 5th Street. Additional calls for ‘shots fired’ in the area came in as officers were responding.

When CPD officers arrived on scene, they found a 58-year-old male gunshot victim, with a gunshot would to his abdomen. CPD explained he was transported via Clovis Fire Department ambulance to Plains Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

CPD said officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of East 5th, discovered another gunshot victim, a 53-year-old male, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers on scene began life saving measures, and the man was also transported to PRMC, where he later died from his injuries.

CPD added that a person who was observed running from the scene has been detained. Identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin.

CPD said the Major Crimes Unit has been activated and is in charge of the investigation of this incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.