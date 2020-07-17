Clovis Municipal Schools issues reopening guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal schools has issued guidelines for reopening schools this fall.
This guide is the result of in-depth planning and analysis by District leadership and specialists who have diligently worked to address the needs created by the current public health climate.
A more detailed guidance is being developed, however these guidelines will serve as the core operating procedures for all that follows.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo PHD reports 61 new cases of COVID-19; 17 recoveries
- Feed your baby peanuts, eggs, experts say
- “Free Grace!” – Michigan Teen Jailed For Failing To Do Homework
- Amarillo Area Foundation receives $100,000 donation from The Meadows Foundation
- Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rise by 699, fewer hospitalized