Clovis Municipal Schools issues reopening guidelines

Clovis Municipal Schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal schools has issued guidelines for reopening schools this fall.

This guide is the result of in-depth planning and analysis by District leadership and specialists who have diligently worked to address the needs created by the current public health climate.

A more detailed guidance is being developed, however these guidelines will serve as the core operating procedures for all that follows.

CLOVIS MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS
2020-2021 REENTRY GUIDELINESDownload

