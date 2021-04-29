Clovis High School seniors returning to virtual learning, CMS says move is to preserve prom and graduation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis High School seniors are returning to virtual learning effective Friday, April 30, and will last through May 23, the date of graduation, Clovis Municipal School officials announced.

The district said the decision was made to preserve prom and graduation ceremonies. Clovis High’s junior and senior prom, which was originally schedule for Saturday, May 1, has been rescheduled for Saturday May 8, to allow for existing close contact quarantine periods to expire.

According to CMS, senior scheduling is as follows:

Regular in-person learning at Clovis High School for seniors will cease with the end of the school day today, April 29.

There will be no change for seniors who attend the iAcademy or Early College High School, which receive instruction at Clovis Community College.

Seniors at the high school will be instructed to take personal items and Chromebooks home at dismissal today.

Families and students will be notified when arrangements have been made to retrieve personal items left on campus.

According to CMS, students in grades 10 and 11 have the option of attending classes remotely May 3-7, if they plan to attend prom. All end-of-the-year events celebrating student accomplishments, including graduation, will follow public health orders including outdoor venue use, and will require social distancing and mask requirements.