AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative.

In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs.

“We always want to strive for more, just to get these babies in a home and have a family and help them off the street or the pound or wherever they come from. So of course, we’re always hoping for bigger numbers,” said Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer and board member at Gracie’s Project.

She said they are at capacity, with about 200 dogs in their care, but seeing a slowdown in adoptions.

“We’re kind of at a standstill right now,” Goswick said. “We’re not taking any owner surrenders at all and we are approached probably at least five times a day to take puppies or grown dogs or dogs off the street, and we just can’t do it.”

Goswick said they are not able to take in any more dogs. To continue rescuing dogs and finding them forever homes, they not only need people to adopt—they also need fosters.

“What we need from the public right now, we need volunteers. We need fosters,” said Goswick. “We are unable to take any dogs in right now. Because we don’t have any fosters. And we have no room in our facility.”

Goswick said the need for volunteers is growing.

“We always start them out with our adoption events, getting to see how they’re comfortable with the dogs. Let them be comfortable with our dogs,” she said. “If we have fundraisers or events, we get them to come and we give them responsibilities.”

Gracie’s Project often takes dogs from local pounds that get tagged for rescue in other states.

“Sometimes they will get tagged by rescues in Illinois, so we will meet them halfway. So we need volunteers to help do that. Because there’s only very, very few of us and a lot of times that is done in one day,” she said.

Click here to see dogs that are up for adoption.

For those interested in adopting a dog, Goswick said, “If they would like to meet any dog or dogs, then they fill out an application and we can arrange a meet and greet. We can do that in their home, or we can do the neutral area.”

Saturday, August 13th marks Gracie’s Project’s fifth anniversary. They will host a celebration at John Stiff Park from 11 to 3 p.m.

Goswick said they will have bouncy houses, food trucks, vendors, and face-painting for the kids.