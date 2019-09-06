City of Fritch issues Boil Water Notice

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Fritch is preemptively issuing a Boil Water Notice for customers who are on the formerly-named High Texas Water System (customers in the areas of Arroyo Verde, Sanford Estates, Sage Mesa, Vinson Development, Lake Meredith Harbor, and Ponderosa).

This is due to an electrical short on the water well.

Officials say there will be a bottled water distribution point at the Fritch Fire Department.

A well crew is coming from Dalhart to fix the problem but do not have an estimate as to how long the repair may take.