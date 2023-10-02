BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Borger officials announced that it will host its “Boomtober” event from Oct. 13-14.

According to city officials, the event will include a car drag, a car show, live music, a fish fry, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

City officials stated that the event will be held at three separate locations each day.

Officials detailed that the event on Oct. 13 will be held on Downtown Main St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests who attend Friday’s event can enjoy a ‘Nostalgic Night on Main’ car drag, live music, beer garden, and a comedy show.

Officials further mentioned that the second night of the event will be held at Bulldog Stadium from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and later at The Dome from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can expect an American Legion Car Show, beer sales, a “FUN”DER DOME, and a live music performance by Tyler Farr.