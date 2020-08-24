City of Borger: Borger Municipal Judge Anthony “Bud” Griffin submits retirement notice after internal review

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger has completed the review of the internal complaints against Anthony Griffin and determined that violations of the City’s employment policy were sufficient to warrant separation of service.

Judge Griffin was placed on administrative leave following a complaint for violations of City Employment Policy of a non-criminal nature and pending review by the City. Marisa Montoya, City of Borger

After consultation with his attorney, Mr. Griffin has submitted his notice of retirement. The City participates in the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) and an employee who has completed 20 or more years of service is eligible to retire regardless of the outcome of any employment action that the City may or may not take.

An employee’s retirement benefit belongs to the employee and not the City once that employee has vested; vesting for the City of Borger occurs after 10 years of service.

All TMRS retirements are effective on the last day of the month in which they are submitted.

Following receipt of this notice, Mr. Griffin will not be returned to active employment and will remain on administrative leave until his retirement becomes effective as of August 31, 2020.

Judge Griffin has served on the bench since 2015 and was previously the assistant chief of the Borger Police Department.