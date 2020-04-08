City of Amarillo’s April 8, 2020 COVID-19 Update

UPDATE 11:26 A.M. – Survival rate of COVID-19 is 99-percent. However, mortality rate of COVID-19 is 10-times higher than the flu.

UPDATE 11:18 A.M. – NWTH reports several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – New models show the peak of COVID-19 cases

UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – 104 total cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. We do not have a break down at this moment.

One new person has died in Randall County from coronavirus.

Three new people have been cured from the virus.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting their tri-weekly update about the COVID-19 response on Zoom.

We will live update this story with information from the Zoom meeting.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:50 p.m. on April 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley1300
Gray1100
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore1900
Oldham310
Potter4711
Randall4012
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL17144

