City of Amarillo’s April 8, 2020 COVID-19 Update

UPDATE 11:26 A.M. – Survival rate of COVID-19 is 99-percent. However, mortality rate of COVID-19 is 10-times higher than the flu.

UPDATE 11:18 A.M. – NWTH reports several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – New models show the peak of COVID-19 cases

UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – 104 total cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. We do not have a break down at this moment.

One new person has died in Randall County from coronavirus.

Three new people have been cured from the virus.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting their tri-weekly update about the COVID-19 response on Zoom.

We will live update this story with information from the Zoom meeting.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:50 p.m. on April 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 8 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 1 Donley 13 0 0 Gray 11 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 19 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 47 1 1 Randall 40 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 3 0 0 TOTAL 171 4 4

