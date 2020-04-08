City of Amarillo’s April 8, 2020 COVID-19 Update

UPDATE 11:26 A.M. – Survival rate of COVID-19 is 99-percent. However, mortality rate of COVID-19 is 10-times higher than the flu.
UPDATE 11:18 A.M. – NWTH reports several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
UPDATE 11:06 A.M. – New models show the peak of COVID-19 cases
UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – 104 total cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County. We do not have a break down at this moment.
One new person has died in Randall County from coronavirus.
Three new people have been cured from the virus.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting their tri-weekly update about the COVID-19 response on Zoom.
We will live update this story with information from the Zoom meeting.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:50 p.m. on April 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|8
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|1
|Donley
|13
|0
|0
|Gray
|11
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|19
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|47
|1
|1
|Randall
|40
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|171
|4
|4
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Redskins weigh drafting Chase Young vs. trading No. 2 pick
- Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
- iRacing gains popularity while real-time sporting events are paused
- Harris County judges, ACLU sue Greg Abbott over order limiting jail releases during pandemic
- Economists fear national housing crisis