City of Amarillo: Wastewater Collection Facility Spill Contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo is reporting a spill from a wastewater collection facility located at 5601 S. Osage St is contained.

Officials say the spill was caused by a power outage and the failure of a backup generator.

The spill was located near 2121 Pioneer Ln. The volume of the spill was an estimated 450,000 gallons, and was a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters. The wastewater flowed into a drainage channel along S. Osage St. and into Southeast Park Lake.

Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area. Sampling and monitoring of Southeast Park Lake is ongoing and will continue for several days. The park and lake are safe and open to the public. Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.

More from MyHighPlains.com: