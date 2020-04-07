City of Amarillo reports one new COVID-19 recovery and 10 new cases in Potter and Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 10 new cases in Potter (47 total) and Randall County (40 total) and one new recovery in Potter County.
No new deaths to report from the report card.
So far there have been 1,351 tests conducted and 241 tests pending.
73 people are in isolation at home and 14 are at a medical facility.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|0
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|9
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|9
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|47
|1
|0
|Randall
|40
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|151
|4
|2
