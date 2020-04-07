Breaking News
Legendary Head Girls Basketball Coach Joe Lombard announces his retirement

City of Amarillo reports one new COVID-19 recovery and 10 new cases in Potter and Randall County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 10 new cases in Potter (47 total) and Randall County (40 total) and one new recovery in Potter County.

No new deaths to report from the report card.

So far there have been 1,351 tests conducted and 241 tests pending.

73 people are in isolation at home and 14 are at a medical facility.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry600
Dallam100
Deaf Smith700
Donley700
Gray900
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore900
Oldham310
Potter4710
Randall4012
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL15142

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss