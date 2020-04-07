City of Amarillo reports one new COVID-19 recovery and 10 new cases in Potter and Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 10 new cases in Potter (47 total) and Randall County (40 total) and one new recovery in Potter County.

No new deaths to report from the report card.

So far there have been 1,351 tests conducted and 241 tests pending.

73 people are in isolation at home and 14 are at a medical facility.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 6 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 0 Donley 7 0 0 Gray 9 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 9 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 47 1 0 Randall 40 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 3 0 0 TOTAL 151 4 2

