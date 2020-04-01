City of Amarillo Public Health Dept. reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo Public Health Department is now reporting 33 total cases in Potter and Randall County.
This make 15 new cases since yesterday.
That makes 54 total cases in the High Plains viewing area.
We will have more information at 2 p.m. today when the Health Department releases their updated COVID-19 information.
