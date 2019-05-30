City of Amarillo looking for your thoughts on Thompson Park Pool

The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department is making available a public survey to determine a potential plan for Thompson Park Pool.

The Thompson Park Pool survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q5MGDBQQ.

Copies of the survey are available at the Warford Activity Center (1330 N.W. 18th Ave.); Amarillo Downtown Library (413 S.E. Fourth Ave.); Southwest Amarillo Public Library (6801 W. 45th Ave.); East Amarillo Public Library (2232 E. 27th Ave.); North Amarillo Public Library (1500 N.E. 24th Ave.); Northwest Amarillo Public Library (6100 S.W. Ninth Ave.); North Branch Library WIC Clinic (1500 N.E. 24th Ave.); Austin Street WIC Clinic (411 S. Austin St.); Amarillo City Hall/Parks and Recreation Office (601 S. Buchanan St., Room 201); Simms Municipal Building/Community Development (808 S. Buchanan St.) and Amarillo Public Health Department (1000 Martin Rd.).

The survey is available through June 14.

The purpose of the survey is to identify citizen preferences for a possible pool replacement. The city HAS NOT secured funding for a possible pool replacement but is gathering important public feedback to develop a future plan.