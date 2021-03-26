City of Amarillo launching additional beautification installment near Rails To Trails

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Calling all creatives. The City of Amarillo is launching another installment of its beautification project. This time, they hope to place a Gabion Public Art installation near the Rails To Trail.

We first heard of the beautification project years ago, and it has since provided artists the opportunity to create murals and art installations throughout the city.

But for this particular project, Councilmember Eddie Sauer who serves on the Arts Committee Advisory Board, said they’re looking for creatives such as metal workers, landscapers and architects to create a unique structure.

“A gabion is a fence-like structure such as a cage, cylinder or box, filled with rock, concrete, sand or soil,” Sauer said. “You can put lighting in it, you can do lots of things. Rails To Trails is a perfect place, Plains Boulevard near Western, that’s a perfect wide open place that has a lot of traffic, and so that’s where it’s going to be placed.”

Due to COVID, this project was pushed back, but the city said it is ongoing and will continue to create more opportunities for local artists every year.

Councilman Sauer also said they’re matching grants up to $30,000 for the selected artist to complete this first installment.

If you’re interested, go to the City’s website to download an application.