WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo July 1st coronavirus Zoom meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo’s latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in Potter and Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|2
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|74
|1
|39
|Childress
|8
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|153
|–
|56
|Dallam
|84
|1
|43
|Deaf Smith
|287
|16
|187
|Donley
|27
|–
|28
|Gray
|114
|4
|105
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|2
|Hansford
|28
|2
|18
|Hartley
|29
|2
|12
|Hemphill
|7
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|57
|–
|42
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|888
|15
|788
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|49
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|188
|8
|107
|Potter
|2,873
|39
|1,930
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|844
|7
|614
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|57
|1
|29
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|31
|1
|20
|Texas
|987
|6
|968
|Union
|7
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6921
|109
|5,154
