WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo July 1st coronavirus Zoom meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Squad opened up the Texas Collegiate Baseball League at HODGETOWN on Tuesday evening against the San Antonio Chanclas, You can see highlights from Tuesday's game and more in the video above.

Tuesday afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced the 2020 minor league season for all levels is canceled. You can see the Sod Poodles statement on the cancellation, below.