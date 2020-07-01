WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo July 1st coronavirus Zoom meeting

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo’s latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe21
Carson66
Castro74139
Childress85
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry15356
Dallam84143
Deaf Smith28716187
Donley2728
Gray1144105
Hall212
Hardeman42
Hansford28218
Hartley29212
Hemphill71
Hutchinson5742
Lipscomb94
Moore88815788
Ochiltree53249
Oldham413
Parmer1888107
Potter2,873391,930
Quay613
Randall8447614
Roberts32
Roosevelt57129
Sherman3030
Swisher31120
Texas9876968
Union71
Wheeler1616
TOTAL69211095,154
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss