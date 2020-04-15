City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/15/2020

UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – 160 COVID-19 cases reported in Potter and Randall County. That is eight new cases this morning. The total number of cases may go up depending on cases tested this morning.

There are now a total of 15 recoveries.

City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton is reporting demographic information this morning.

51% cases of people with coronavirus are white, 37% are Hispanic, six percent are African-American, and six percent are Asian.

50% of all deaths in Potter and Randall County due to COVID-19 are white, 25% are African-American, and 25% are Asian.

UPDATE 11:03 A.M. – Mayor Nelson reports the age groups hit hardest is 20-29 and 30-39.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo will be updating information regarding the impact and current numbers of the coronavirus on Potter and Randall County.

This story will be updated as new information comes in during the press conference.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:20 p.m. on April 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore367
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas62
TOTAL281822

