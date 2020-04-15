City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/15/2020

UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – 160 COVID-19 cases reported in Potter and Randall County. That is eight new cases this morning. The total number of cases may go up depending on cases tested this morning.

There are now a total of 15 recoveries.

City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton is reporting demographic information this morning.

51% cases of people with coronavirus are white, 37% are Hispanic, six percent are African-American, and six percent are Asian.

50% of all deaths in Potter and Randall County due to COVID-19 are white, 25% are African-American, and 25% are Asian.

UPDATE 11:03 A.M. – Mayor Nelson reports the age groups hit hardest is 20-29 and 30-39.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo will be updating information regarding the impact and current numbers of the coronavirus on Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:20 p.m. on April 14, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 6 Gray 13 – – Hansford 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 3 – – Moore 36 – 7 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 79 2 4 Quay 1 – – Randall 73 2 5 Roosevelt 1 – – Swisher 4 – – Texas 6 2 – TOTAL 281 8 22

