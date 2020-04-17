Drive Thru Food Drive

REPLAY: City of Amarillo 4/17/20 COVID-19 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is reporting a total of 200 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

There are also 33 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Officials are also reporting one new death from the coronavirus.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:04 a.m. on April 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Childress1=
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson71
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter101213
Quay1
Randall93211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman5
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL366749

