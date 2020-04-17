REPLAY: City of Amarillo 4/17/20 COVID-19 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is reporting a total of 200 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

There are also 33 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Officials are also reporting one new death from the coronavirus.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:04 a.m. on April 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – = Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 16 – – Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 7 – 1 Moore 61 – 11 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 101 2 13 Quay 1 – – Randall 93 2 11 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 5 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 366 7 49

