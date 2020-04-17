REPLAY: City of Amarillo 4/17/20 COVID-19 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is reporting a total of 200 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.
There are also 33 recoveries from the coronavirus.
Officials are also reporting one new death from the coronavirus.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:04 a.m. on April 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Childress
|1
|–
|=
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|16
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|7
|–
|1
|Moore
|61
|–
|11
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|101
|2
|13
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|93
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|5
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|366
|7
|49
